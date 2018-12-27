× ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done’: Baseball prospect pays off parents’ debts for Christmas

EUSTIS, Fla. – Baseball prospect Brady Singer’s parents have been there for him throughout his journey to the big leagues—and he thanked them in the best way.

Singer, a pitcher who was the 18th overall pick in June’s draft, helped the University of Florida win the 2017 College World Series and took home the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball’s best player.

But he wasn’t an overnight success, of course. He needed his parents to drive him to all those practices and tournaments before he signed his first big league contract. And now that he’s in the Kansas City Royals organization, he’s putting his $4.25 million signing bonus to good use.

For Christmas, Singer wrote a letter to his parents thanking them for their sacrifices over the years—and then let them know he’d paid off all their debts, including their mortgage.

The kind gesture nearly left them speechless. Here’s what he wrote:

Dear Mom and Dad, I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams. From Woodlea Field to Kaufmann Stadium, there’s absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and never will. I will always remember traveling around Florida for baseball trying to cheaply eat and save money, but I never could because you both always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dream. The money you both spent on traveling and gear, hotels, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I can ever give you. But there is something I want to give to you. I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well. Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves because you deserve the very best. I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you. Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dreams into a reality. I love you both more than you can ever imagine and I will never forget what you both have done. Now let’s go celebrate! Merry Christmas.

Singer posted a video on Twitter of his mother reading the letter while his stunned father listened:

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

The Kansas City Royals also noticed, tweeting, “We have some special people in this organization.”