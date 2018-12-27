× Video of Guerin Catholic cheerleaders mocking classmate prompts calls for expulsion

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Administrators at Guerin Catholic High School are considering disciplinary action after a video showing five students mocking a classmate surfaced on social media.

The video shows the female students dressed in cheerleader uniforms as they sit in a car and perform a rap set to music. The lyrics contain vulgar language and profanity directed at another student.

In the video, one of the students says it’s a project they’ve been working on for a while.

The school’s president responded to the post calling it inappropriate, and saying in part quote:

“Our students’ safety and well-being are paramount and this behavior will not be tolerated. Rest assured, administrators are providing support and are in contact with the families involved to work through the disciplinary process.”

The school’s full statement below: