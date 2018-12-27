Windy with showers on Thursday; seasonal weather arrives this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine and unseasonably warm weather yesterday! Indianapolis reached a high of 47 on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon.

The weather pattern has become more active across the United States! A potent storm system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Blizzard Warnings in the Dakotas and severe weather alerts within Louisiana. This same system will bring rainfall to central Indiana today and tonight.

Steady rainfall arrived in our western counties early in the morning. Showers will continue to fall this morning with the rain becoming more scattered this afternoon. Embedded heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible!

Temperatures today will remain above the normal high of 36 degrees throughout this Thursday. A strong southerly wind flow will help temperatures gradually rise this evening. Temperatures will climb near 50 degrees around 4 p.m. and up to 55 degrees before midnight! Windy conditions are expected with gusts nearing 40 mph.

Indianapolis will likely reach a high of 58 shortly after midnight on Friday. Central Indiana will stay in the 50s through Friday morning before dropping back into the 40s by the evening rush hour! Rain showers will push east of the area midday Friday.

Quiet weather is expected through the weekend. Temperatures will also become more seasonal with highs in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday.