3 children dead in southern Indiana house fire

TELL CITY, Ind. – A fire that killed three children in southern Indiana is under investigation.

According to Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the fire broke out early Friday morning at a home located in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Tell City. That’s in Perry County between Evansville and Louisville.

The department confirmed that the three victims are all children. Their ages haven’t yet been released.

The agency said investigators from Homeland Security and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are at the scene to assess damage and determine the cause.