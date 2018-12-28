× 3 Sullivan County high school students killed in crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three high school students were killed in a crash in Sullivan County on Friday.

WTHI reports it happened near 4874 East County Road 1100 North at about 2 p.m.

All three victims were students at North Central High School in Farmersburg, which is south of Terre Haute.

The school’s principal, Monte Kirk, released the following statement to WTHI, expressing his condolences:

“On behalf of the Northeast School Corporation and North Central High School, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all of the families and friends of the students involved a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon.”

Kirk went on to say the school plans on holding a vigil for students to mourn the loss of their friends, but they want to work with family before they set a time.

Other schools are also reaching out to show their support, including White River Valley High School, which tweeted “Thoughts and prayers to our friends at North Central. What a tragic situation with the loss of life of three students.”

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash and the identities of the deceased have not been released.