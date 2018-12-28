A quiet weekend but tracking New Year’s Eve rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a day! We went from a Spring-like feel very early this morning, back to Winter by this afternoon. Temperatures fell into the mid 30's, right around average for this time of year, during the afternoon and have continued to fall into the evening. Overall, the warm morning temperatures will still put today in the books as the 17th consecutive day above average.

Winter Weather Alerts have significantly decreased but there are still a few trouble spots around the country. Particularly in eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois and most of New Mexico.

Back home, we're not dealing with any rain or snow. It will be a quiet weekend. Saturday will feel right where we should be for this time of year, but we do warm to the mid 40's, with more sunshine, by Sunday.

However, Nashville's weather won't be as pleasant on Sunday. While temperatures will be very mild, showers will be around for tailgaters and ticket holders at the Colts vs Titans game.

If you're going out for New Year's Eve, you'll want to work the rain gear into your outfit. Showers will be around and evening a rain/snow mix will be possible for a few by very early Sunday morning. 2019 will start off chilly as temperatures fall from the mid 30's throughout the day.