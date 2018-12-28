× Boilermakers getting steamrolled by Tigers in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn led Purdue, 63-14, at the end of the third quarter of the Music City Bowl, after leading 56-7 at halftime.

The 56 points at the half were an FBS bowl record for points scored in any half, and the 49-point halftime lead was the largest by any team in a bowl game in NCAA history.

In addition, this game already totals the most points ever scored by Auburn in a bowl game.

The Tigers (7-5) and the Boilermakers (6-6) marked the first SEC-Big Ten match-up of the bowl season and a battle between a team on the rise and another trying to salvage a season that fell short of championship aspirations.