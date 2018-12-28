Colts fans ready for must-win game against Titans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- It’s win or go home for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with a big match up against the Tennessee Titans.

With a young team and quarterback Andrew Luck returning from an injury, not many fans thought the Colts would find themselves in this position in the last game of the season.

There’s a lot at stake, but fans are confident this young team can pull through.

Luckily for Purdue fans, they also had a big game in Nashville the same weekend, taking on Auburn in the Music City Bowl. However, the game didn't exactly go as planned. After getting blown out 63-14, fans in Indianapolis began thinking about another game taking place on that same field two days later.

"We're very excited for this game on Sunday," said fan Collin York while sitting in Brothers Bar and Grill downtown watching his Alma mater Purdue play on Friday. "Ready for the Colts to take on the Titans.”

It’s a win or go home game, a pleasant surprise for most fans, especially after a 1-5 start.

"The first couple games I remember watching and thinking 'this could be like last year,' but it definitely has changed throughout the season," said Colts fan Katie Storie, in town from Fort Wayne. "Kinda surprised this is where we’re at right now.”

If you were to walk into their Indianapolis home, you'd quickly notice Scott and Shannon Sylvester are big Colts fans. They're members of the "Blue Crew" and have had season tickets for over a decade. They also try to go to at least one away game a year. So once the schedule came out, they decided a trip to Nashville during New Years would be a good choice.

"We didn't have any expectations of the enormity of what the game would be at the time, we just thought it’d be fun to go down there and go to New Years Eve and a Colts game," Scott Sylvester said. "Now, its the biggest game of the year!"

Nearly 20 other Blue Crew members are also heading to the Music City with them, hoping to witness the teams first playoff berth since 2014.

“It's going to be exciting to experience something like this," Shannon Sylvester said. "People didn't think we were going to be here... It’s amazing. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

If the Texans lose to the Jaguars, the Colts will have a chance to win the division and also host a playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium.