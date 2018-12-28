Get ready for price hikes for stamps, Priority Mail starting in late January 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready to pay more for stamps.
The U.S. Postal Service will raise the price of first-class “Forever” stamps from 50 cents to 55 cents starting on Jan. 27, 2019.
The USPS requested the increase in October, saying the new rates “will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.” The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the price hike in November.
That’s not the only change on the horizon:
- Metered letters will increase from 47 cents to 50 cents
- Additional letter ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents
Priority Mail prices are also changing:
- Small flat rate boxes will increase from $7.20 to $7.90
- Medium flat rate boxes will increase from $13.65 to $14.35
- Large flat rate boxes will increase from $18.90 to $19.95
- Retail large flat rate box APO/FPO/DPO will increase from $17.40 to $18.45
- Retail regular flat rate envelope will increase from $6.70 to $7.35
- Retail legal size flat rate envelopes will increase from $7.00 to $7.65
- Retail padded flat rate envelopes will increase from $7.25 to $8.00