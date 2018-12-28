× Guerin Catholic students ‘suspended pending expulsion’ after inappropriate video surfaces on social media

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Students seen in a controversial video that circulated on social media this week are suspended pending expulsion from Guerin Catholic High School.

That’s according to Dr. John Atha, the school’s president. Atha said the students involved in the video will not be allowed to attend or participate in any school activities until the school’s Discipline Council meets to “discern appropriate disciplinary action.”

The video in question shows students dressed in cheerleading outfits as they sit in a car and perform a rap. The lyrics contain vulgar language and profanity directed at another student. Calls for the students’ expulsion intensified after the video came to light, with some alumni saying it was a clear example of bullying.

The Discipline Council advises the assistant principal and principal regarding serious violations of school rules that could result in dismissal from the school. It includes:

Two Faculty Members

Assistant Principal of Student Services

Director of Athletics

Director of Campus Ministry and Student Life

Principal

Assistant Principal and Director of Academics

Director of Guidance

Chaplain

“Until the Discipline Council can convene after Christmas Break, the students involved in the video are suspended pending expulsion and will not be allowed to attend or participate in any school activities,” Atha said in a statement.