Homeowner upset after dead coyotes found on property

COLUMBUS, Ind.-- A Columbus woman is asking people to follow the rules when it comes to disposing of animal remains after making an unwelcome discovery on her property.

Vickie Schoolcraft lives on dozens of acres tucked away in Columbus, but last week she said she came home to 5 dead coyotes on her property.

"It's devastating when you have somebody that loves animals as much as we do," she said.

The details are hard to hear.

"When I realized it was coyotes I couldn't believe it and when I found out they had been shot and one's mouth had actually been zip tied I was just I couldn't believe it," she said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources received a report.

"It's littering essentially, dumping carcasses," Corporal Indiana Conservation Officer Jet Quillen said.

Quillen said there was no evidence left of who may be responsible, but he visited the property to remove the remains.

"It is coyote season right now so you can lawfully hunt coyotes. There is also a nuisance animal statute for coyotes where they can if they are causing a threat to your property the coyotes can be taken in that sense," he said.

But what a hunter can't do is dump the remains on the side of the road or someone else's property.

"We have kids out here for one and that come in and out and I don't want them exposed to this," Schoolcraft said.

