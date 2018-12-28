× Indy DPW customers should expect changes for New Year’s Day trash pickup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis residents should expect some changes next week thanks to the New Year’s holiday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash pickup will operate on a sliding schedule next week. While regular routes will proceed as usual on Monday, Dec. 31, DPW won’t pick up trash on Tuesday, Jan. 1—New Year’s Day.

It means residents who usually have their trash picked up on Tuesday will have their trash picked up on Wednesday instead. Customers with Wednesday pickup will have their trash picked up Thursday; Thursday customers will have it hauled away Friday; and Friday customers will have their trash picked up on Saturday.

For more information, visit my.indy.gov.