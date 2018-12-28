Lost dog rescued from steep embankment along west side creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township firefighters rescued a lost dog from a steep embankment along a creek on the west side of Indianapolis.

Fire officials say they found the dog Friday morning after neighbors reported hearing a whimpering sound coming from the creek bed near 10th Street and Ardsley Drive.

The fire department says the pup, named Bandit, was trapped under tree roots and brush next to the water when crews got to him. Once the dog was free, firefighters say they were able to pull him up the slope to safety.

The fire department then searched the “Lost Pets Indy FB Page” and actually located dog that had been missing since Dec. 26. He wasn’t injured and was reunited with his owner a short time later.

It’s unknown how long Bandit had been there, but the fire department says it’s obvious that if neighbors had not heard him, there’s a good chance he would have never been found.