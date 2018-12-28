× Officer-involved shooting near Crawfordsville leaves man dead

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died Friday evening after being shot by a trooper near Crawfordsville, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the officer-involved shooting happened on US 231 near County Road 550 North at about 6:35 p.m.

The man, later identified as Glenn Rightsell, of Linden, who was shot, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville, where police say he died from his injuries. The trooper was not injured.

Police said as the trooper approached from the driver’s side of the Tahoe, he identified himself as a law enforcement officer and gave verbal commands to Rightsell.

He allegedly failed to comply with the directions and allegedly grabbed the gun on his waist, at which time the trooper drew his sidearm and fired upon Rightsell, striking him at least once.

A complete investigation will be conducted by the Indiana State Police and the report will be forwarded to Montgomery County Prosecutor Joseph Buser for review.

The trooper’s name will be released at a later date.