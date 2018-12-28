Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

RECIPE: Ocean Prime Crab Cakes

Ocean Prime Crab Cakes

Ingredients

  • Lump crab 1 lbs.
  • Jumbo lump crab 1 lbs.
  • Mayonnaise ½ cup
  • Dijon mustard ½ tbsp
  • Worcestershire ½ tbsp
  • Tabasco ¼ tbsp
  • Italian parsley, chopped ½ tbsp
  • Yellow onion, minced by hand 1 oz
  • Celery, peeled, minced by hand 1 oz
  • Kosher salt ½ tbsp
  • White pepper ¼ tbsp
  • Eggs 2 each
  • Bread crumbs ½ cups
  • Lemon juice ½ tbsp
  • Blended Oil 1 tbsp
  • Water 1 oz
  • Seafood seasoning as needed

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients except crabmeat and breadcrumbs
  • Gently combine lump crab and bread crumbs
  • Combine jumbo lump crab with lump crab, bread crumbs and remaining ingredients, do not break up the crab
  • Chill crab mix before portioning, at least an hour but up to 24 hours.
  • On a baking sheet, place the blended oil and water
  • Place the crab mix on the baking sheet and push down to form a mounded cake shape

1.5 -2 oz per cake

  • Season top of crab cake with seafood seasoning and place in preheated 350 degree oven
  • Bake in oven for about 10 minutes or until cake is hot and has come color and has some brown color on top
  • Garnish as desired

Recipe courtesy Ocean Prime