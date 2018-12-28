RECIPE: Ocean Prime Crab Cakes

Ocean Prime Crab Cakes
Ingredients
- Lump crab 1 lbs.
- Jumbo lump crab 1 lbs.
- Mayonnaise ½ cup
- Dijon mustard ½ tbsp
- Worcestershire ½ tbsp
- Tabasco ¼ tbsp
- Italian parsley, chopped ½ tbsp
- Yellow onion, minced by hand 1 oz
- Celery, peeled, minced by hand 1 oz
- Kosher salt ½ tbsp
- White pepper ¼ tbsp
- Eggs 2 each
- Bread crumbs ½ cups
- Lemon juice ½ tbsp
- Blended Oil 1 tbsp
- Water 1 oz
- Seafood seasoning as needed
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except crabmeat and breadcrumbs
- Gently combine lump crab and bread crumbs
- Combine jumbo lump crab with lump crab, bread crumbs and remaining ingredients, do not break up the crab
- Chill crab mix before portioning, at least an hour but up to 24 hours.
- On a baking sheet, place the blended oil and water
- Place the crab mix on the baking sheet and push down to form a mounded cake shape
1.5 -2 oz per cake
- Season top of crab cake with seafood seasoning and place in preheated 350 degree oven
- Bake in oven for about 10 minutes or until cake is hot and has come color and has some brown color on top
- Garnish as desired
Recipe courtesy Ocean Prime