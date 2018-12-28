Save Haven Baby Box to be unveiled in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- It's a first for Hamilton County and a refuge for abandoned infants. Today, a Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled at one of Carmel's fire stations. The founder of Save Haven Baby Boxes visited FOX59 to tell her personal story and explain how the boxes keep babies safe.
