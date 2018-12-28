Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 28

WXIN December 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RITTER’S NATE SOLTIS

Off a turnover, Ritter's Dan Bayler leads the fast break, throws a pass off the backboard, and Nate Soltis throws it down for the alley oop in the Raiders' 80-62 win over Speedway.

NOMINEE #2: MONROVIA'S MAX NEWMAN

Monrovia forces a North Putnam turnover and converts as Max Newman throws it down with two hands during the Bulldogs' 66-44 win in their own holiday tournament.