Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 28
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.
NOMINEE #1: RITTER’S NATE SOLTIS
Off a turnover, Ritter's Dan Bayler leads the fast break, throws a pass off the backboard, and Nate Soltis throws it down for the alley oop in the Raiders' 80-62 win over Speedway.
NOMINEE #2: MONROVIA'S MAX NEWMAN
Monrovia forces a North Putnam turnover and converts as Max Newman throws it down with two hands during the Bulldogs' 66-44 win in their own holiday tournament.