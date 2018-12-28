× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 28

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: RITTER’S NATE SOLTIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Off a turnover, Ritter's Dan Bayler leads the fast break, throws a pass off the backboard, and Nate Soltis throws it down for the alley oop in the Raiders' 80-62 win over Speedway.

NOMINEE #2: MONROVIA'S MAX NEWMAN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monrovia forces a North Putnam turnover and converts as Max Newman throws it down with two hands during the Bulldogs' 66-44 win in their own holiday tournament.