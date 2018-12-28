× Stolen vintage truck back with owner after good Samaritan recognizes it on street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been reunited with his precious vintage truck that was stolen from his home on Sunday, thanks to a FOX59 viewer.

Metropolitan police say a man called authorities shortly after 9 a.m. Friday to report that he had found Chris Robertson’s 1937 Chevy pickup on the city’s east side.

When officers responded, they confirmed it was Robertson’s stolen vehicle and dusted for possible finger prints. It was then towed.

The wife of the man who found it, Lisa Miller, says her husband recognized the blue classic car from FOX59’s story Thursday night.

“We are just happy that Chris got his prized possession back!” said Miller.

Robertson told FOX59 that the truck was sentimental to him because his father helped him purchase it before he passed away.

“I could not imagine that somebody would break into my house while I was gone and steal such a precious thing from me,” said Robertson.