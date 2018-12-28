Strong winds damage horse rescue in Frankfort, kill mustang

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Strong winds that swept through central Indiana Thursday night damaged a horse sanctuary in Frankfort and killed one of its horses.

Indiana Horse Rescue said the damage from Thursday’s windstorm is “almost overwhelming.” The rescue posted several photos of the damage on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“During these winds, we also lost one of our mustangs that was in our mustang sanctuary,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page. “There wasn’t much we could do last night, but we are working on a plan for Saturday and are in need of help.”

The rescue said it’s looking to buy supplies for repairs as well as donations and volunteers to help.

“[We] don’t know yet what the cost will be, but every dollar donated goes directly to the upkeep of the farm and the care of the horses. Every dollar helps.”

For more information, find Indiana Horse Rescue on Facebook or visit its website.