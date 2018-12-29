× California will become 1st state to ban retail sale of dogs and cats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – In a few days, California will become the first state to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores in an effort to crack down on puppy mills.

With AB 485, signed back in October, the state hopes the bill will help keep animals that were produced in mass-breeding facilities, also known as puppy mills, out of the state.

Starting on Jan 1., California pet shops will only be allowed to offer dogs, cats, and rabbits from local shelters and rescues.

CAPS (The Companion Animal Protection Society) President Deborah Howard submitted extensive written testimony and investigative evidence to the Senate and Governor Brown in support of AB 485.