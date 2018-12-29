× Dry weekend outlook; tracking rain for New Year’s Eve

We are starting off the weekend much cooler compared to Friday morning when temperatures were in the 50s! A cold front traveled over the state on Friday and it will result in a more seasonal Saturday. Lows dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than Friday morning! Wind chills in the teens are also possible this morning!

Skies will stay mainly cloudy through the first half of the weekend. The cloud cover will prevent temperatures from rising too much this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid-30s. Indianapolis will reach a high of 35 degrees. The average for the date is 36 degrees.

Cloud cover will decrease this evening as an area of high pressure tracks toward the Ohio River Valley. Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear early Sunday morning with lows dropping back into the mid-20s. Patchy frost may develop overnight.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as temperatures rise back into the mid-40s! Dry conditions will persist through the weekend, but another storm system will arrive by New Year’s Eve. It will bring steady rainfall to central Indiana and at times heavy downpours! Highs will surge near 50 degrees late in the day, before dropping on Tuesday. We’ll kick-off 2019 colder with light snow in the morning.