INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 300 people die in drunk driving crashes on average every year the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. FOX59 sat down with Eskenazi trauma surgeon Dr. Erik Streib to discuss the importance of planning ahead before the holiday.
Eskenazi doctors stress planning ahead
