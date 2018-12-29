× IMPD officer recovering after serious accident with suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, an IMPD officer was on patrol on the east side of Indianapolis, driving along East Washington Street near Rural Street , when a sedan that was driving north on Rural St. disregarded the red traffic light and drove into the path of the officer.

The officer was unable to avoid a collision and struck the vehicle. EMS personnel responded and transported the officer to the hospital where he was listed in good condition. The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Dawn Herring , age 29, was unharmed.

IMPD Accident investigators spoke with a witness on-scene who was at the red light on Rural when the accident occurred.

Police are reporting that the driver of the other vehicle was impaired at the time of the accident and was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for accidents involving serious bodily injury or death.

The involved officer had lost consciousness in the accident and is currently being examined for internal injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery. Herring was arrested and preliminary charged with operating vehicle while intoxicated causing a serious bodily accident.