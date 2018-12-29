INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The city is working to help people with food insecurity through a new Food Compass app. The Office of Public Health and the Indy Hunger Network are developing the app. Twenty-two percent of Marion County residents need assistance, and the app can connect people with local pantries, hot meals and an eligibility calculator. Those in need can connect through the app, website, chat or text. The city is aiming to release the app in September of 2019.
Indianapolis working on Food Compass app
