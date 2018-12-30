Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ball State chemistry professor turns 100

Posted 7:05 PM, December 30, 2018

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State chemistry professor Park Wiseman turned 100 on Saturday. He started at the university in 1947 and was the first chemistry department head. A former student created a scholarship in Wiseman's name in 2008, and the scholarship has benefited 50 students already. The scholarship is awarded to promising sophomore chemistry majors.