MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State chemistry professor Park Wiseman turned 100 on Saturday. He started at the university in 1947 and was the first chemistry department head. A former student created a scholarship in Wiseman's name in 2008, and the scholarship has benefited 50 students already. The scholarship is awarded to promising sophomore chemistry majors.
Ball State chemistry professor turns 100
