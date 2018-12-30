Dog stolen out of car on northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local man is asking for help to find his stolen dog. Matthew Smyser went inside a gas station on the northwest side the day after Christmas to get a drink and left his dog, Jake, in the backseat. When he came back, the dog was missing. Smyser left the windows up, and the doors were closed but unlocked. Smyser and his wife are offering a cash reward to anyone who returns their dog safely.