INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local man is asking for help to find his stolen dog. Matthew Smyser went inside a gas station on the northwest side the day after Christmas to get a drink and left his dog, Jake, in the backseat. When he came back, the dog was missing. Smyser left the windows up, and the doors were closed but unlocked. Smyser and his wife are offering a cash reward to anyone who returns their dog safely.
Dog stolen out of car on northwest side
-
Dogs find new home after avoiding Indiana man’s euthanasia request
-
Dog burned to death, dumped in Indy shed
-
Martinsville police trying to find owner after dog was hit on SR 37
-
Lost dog rescued from steep embankment along west side creek
-
Police officer demoted to patrol duty after dumping retired K-9 at animal shelter
-
-
Take a look at this: Cop scales condo on fire to save kids
-
Indiana couple seeks charges against neighbor in dog’s death
-
Report finds man died from being crushed by forklift driven by his dog
-
DNR: 2 men shot after dog knocks over gun during Indiana hunting accident
-
Dog found severely injured in Shelby County has feeding tube removed after appetite returns
-
-
Irvington community raises money to help popular hot dog vendor achieve his dream
-
Woman says man stabbed family dog to death after hitting it with pickup truck
-
Teens crash into garage, other cars after police pursuit on near west side