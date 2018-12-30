× Friends and family remember man killed by State Trooper

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.- Friends and family of a man shot and killed by state police in Crawfordsville are calling for answers and accountability. Sunday evening, those close to Glenn Rightsell gathered for a vigil there hoping to push authorities for more information.

This investigation is still in its early stages. So far, police haven’t released the name of the officer involved. Friends and family say they want to know exactly what happened and say they don’t believe Rightsell would ever try to harm a member of law enforcement.

Outside the Montgomery County courthouse Sunday evening, mourners sang songs of mourning amid a sea of questions.

“We definitely want answers,” said Kimberly Vandeventer, a friend of Rightsell.

“I want justice done,” said Vandeventer, “Glen would never disrespect anybody, he was the nicest guy in the world.”

According to friends, Rightsell was trying to fix his daughter’s disabled car, which had been left alongside U.S. 231 earlier that day. Authorities say a trooper stopped to investigate, and as he approached saw a handgun on Rightesell’s waist. Investigators said Rightsell didn’t comply with the trooper’s commands, and allegedly reached for his gun, causing the trooper to open fire.

“I was in shock,” said Vandeventer, “I didn’t believe it, I was in shock.”

Rightsell died at a nearby hospital. Video shot by a witness across the street appears show the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“Just remember the good memories and pray for the families please,” said one man at the vigil Sunday.

There the focus wasn’t on how Rightsell died but how he lived; the motorcycle enthusiast was remembered by friends as a good-natured guy who was always up to lend a hand or just sit and talk.

“And his spirit is with everybody, at all times,” said his friend J.P. Shirley, “and we’ll meet again.”

The trooper involved is on routine paid administrative leave as the investigation into what exactly happened continues.