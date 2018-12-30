× New Palestine woman killed by lion while working at North Carolina conservation center

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A recent Indiana University grad employed at a conservation center in North Carolina was killed by a lion on Sunday.

22-year-old Alexandra Black, a native of New Palestine, was attacked and killed following a routine enclosure cleaning. Police say one of the lions somehow left a locked space and quickly killed Black.

At this time, it’s unclear how the lion was able to get out of the enclosure.

Deputies at the scene shot and killed the lion after several attempts to tranquilize it failed.

Black was a former intern for the center and had been employed for around two weeks.