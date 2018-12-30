× Suit against USA Diving on hold for ex-coach’s criminal case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The criminal case against a former Ohio State diving club coach accused of sexual battery of a teenage diver is putting a related federal lawsuit on hold.

A federal judge cited the criminal case on Friday in halting a lawsuit filed by that diver and others. They allege Indianapolis-based USA Diving didn’t do enough to stop Will Bohonyi.

The 32-year-old Columbus man has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual battery and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. His attorney has said Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case isn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

Ohio State fired him.

USA Diving says it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.