Tracking a pleasant Sunday; heavy rain arrives New Year’s Eve

High pressure over the Ohio River Valley will provide central Indiana with ample sunshine to end the weekend! It may be a chilly morning across the state with areas of frost and temperatures in the 20s, but highs will recover nicely this afternoon. Indianapolis will reach a high near 42 degrees, making today's forecast high more than five degrees above average for the date!

A shortwave originating in east Texas will bring our next round of rainfall. The system will quickly track northeast within the next 24 hours. Cloud cover will increase this evening with the rain moving into southern Indiana overnight. The rain will become more widespread over the area early Monday morning.

Heavy rain and even embedded thunderstorms will be possible on New Year's Eve! Highs are going to surge into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon and winds will pick up in speed. Southwesterly winds may even gust up to 40 MPH Monday afternoon and evening.

Showers will stick around through the evening hours, which could put a damper on New Year's Eve plans. Areas of light rain and drizzle will remain in the forecast on Tuesday. With temperatures dropping behind the cold front, freezing drizzle may develop and create slick surfaces on New Year's Day!