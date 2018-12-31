× 1 dead after serious car accident in Muncie, 2 others hospitalized

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie say a person has been killed and another person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 11000 block of S. US 35 on the report of a car accident.

When they arrived, a passenger of a Dodger Charger was dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Ball Memorial in critical condition.

After investigating, police determined the charger lost control and crossed the center line, colliding with a Hyundai in the other lane.

Police say the occupants in the Hyundai received non-life threatening injuries. Slick roads due to heavy rains and deficient tires on the charger are “being looked at” as contributing factors.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.