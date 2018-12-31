× Browns request to interview Colts offensive and defensive coordinators for head coach job

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview both Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, according to reports by the NFL Network.

Sirianni is credited for an offensive resurgence this season by the Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in total yards per game and fifth in points.

Eberflus, meanwhile, took over as the Colts defensive coordinator this season, leading the Colts to the 11th-ranked defense in the NFL. That’s up significantly from the team’s 30th ranking the prior two seasons. He’s also a familiar face in Cleveland, having served two years as the Browns’ linebackers coach from 2009 through 2010.

If Colts beat the Texans in wild card round, Sirianni and Eberflus would each have until end of divisional round to interview with the Browns.

The Browns made a mid-season coaching change, firing Hue Jackson and replacing him with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Reports out of Cleveland indicate that while Williams will be interviewed for the full-time head coach position, he does not appear a likely candidate to get the job.