Carmel High School planning to reopen on Jan. 8 after explosion

CARMEL, Ind.– School officials and safety crews are working to get Carmel High School back open quickly after an explosion last week.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) said natural gas was ignited when a maintenance worker and contractor were doing routine services on two boilers on the school’s second floor. Officials don’t believe there was any boiler malfunction.

The city’s fire department says the workers were both injured in the blast and one suffered severe burns.

On Monday, Superintendent Michael J. Beresford said both men injured in the blast continue to improve as they recover.

“Both are still in the hospital and receiving treatment. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Last week, I was able to visit the area where the explosion occurred. I still cannot imagine what they went through and how they were able to walk out of that area. Miraculous,” he said.

Carmel Clay Schools says there were about 100 students at the school at the time of the explosion, but none were hurt during the incident. They were evacuated to the stadium locker rooms, where they reunited with their parents.

Resources are still available through the district for anyone experiencing trauma from the event.

Beresford said crews are working to get the school back up and running for students.

“Two challenges we are working hard to resolve is replacement of the heater for the pool and the hot-water boilers that serve the athletic area and Greyhound Station,” he said. “We are pursuing both temporary and permanent solutions to these issues.”

Beresford said he’s optimistic the school will be ready when students return on Jan. 8 as scheduled.