× Marijuana found in woman’s house after 2-year-old tests positive for high levels of THC, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 2-year-old boy who tested positive for high levels of THC last week is now hospitalized at Riley Hospital for Children.

Police began investigating the incident Thursday night when the toddler was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

According to Bloomington police Capt. Steve Kellams, the mother said her son ingested paint from markers used for coloring in the bathtub.

Hospital staff was concerned about his breathing, and he was airlifted to Riley in Indianapolis.

According to tests performed at both hospitals, the boy had high levels of THC in his system.

Police searched the mother’s home in the 800 block of North Smith Road. They found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the bathtub markers she previously mentioned, Kellams said.

The case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.