Rain not enough to wash out New Year's Eve parties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The wet weather is causing a mess for some, but it is not putting a damper on New Year’s Eve festivities. While we didn’t get a white Christmas, we’re in for a soggy new year.

“We couldn’t see across the yard, it looked like fog,” said Benny Louden of Zionsville.

He said he’s never seen this much rain fall at once.

His yard clearly couldn’t handle it as flood waters in his yard crept ever closer to his home.

“To see this much water with no snow is just unbelievable,” said Louden.

All across central Indiana Monday, that rain was pouring down fast but it doesn’t seem to be enough to slow the parties.

“It’s too big a night, it’s too much fun not to be here,” said bartender Cara Rossman at Howl at the Moon downtown. She still expects to see a huge turnout; in fact, she said it’s probably their busiest night of the year.

“This and St. Patrick’s Day, this is definitely one of the biggest,” said said.

Last year’s frigid high of just eleven degrees likely kept at least some people home; Monday though, we had a high of 60— a 49 degree difference!

But with the rain, we’re also expecting high winds. That means DPW crews are on standby, ready to respond to any problems in the roads.

“We’re just going to have crews out and about responding to calls that come in,” said DPW spokeswoman Charnay Pickett, “issues that might arise to make sure that the roads are clear.”

If you see any problems from downed trees blocking roads or any other problems, you’re asked to give DPW a call.