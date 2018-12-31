Victims in Marion triple homicide identified as investigation continues

MARION, Ind.– Three people who were found dead inside a Marion home on Sunday have been identified as the investigation continues.

Javon Blackwell Sr., 42, Javon Blackwell Jr., 12 and Jayzon Blackwell, 11, died in the incident at a home in the 2300 block of S. Gallatin Street, family members say. Police say the investigation began around 12 p.m.

Little information about the investigation has been released and a cause of death has not been determined. Police spent the day Sunday going in and out of the home.

The children attended Anderson Preparatory Academy, according to their mother. The school issued this statement:

“The Anderson Preparatory Academy family is devastated by the loss of two of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their mother, family, and friends. Counselors will be made available for all students, families, and faculty with more information to be forthcoming.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.

A crowdfunding effort for funeral costs is underway here.