Wet end to 2018! Expect heavy rain/wind and possible storms throughout the day

Rain is now falling steadily across the state and will continue at times throughout the day and evening.

A stronger lower pressure system is moving toward the state at this time. This will drive our temperatures up into the middle 50's, generate winds to 40 mph, and possibly create a few storms by this afternoon, especially south of the city.

A Wind Advisory begins at 3 p.m. and will take us up to the midnight hour. Rainfall totals will range from 1/2" to 2" in spots through midnight. I still believe that around sunset, steady rain will begin to taper to more scattered showers. This will make for some dry spots to ring in the new year. Also, temperatures will not too be harsh, as the colder air will not arrive until sunrise Tuesday morning.

Quieter, cooler days are expected the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain will not arrive until Friday. And still snow chances look weak for the next 7 days, as we are now nearly 7" below the seasonal average for snow.