Windy and wet finish to 2018; big changes to start 2019

After a very wet New Year’s Eve, the main concern for the rest of the night will be the winds. We are under a wind advisory until midnight. Winds already gusting just shy of 50 mph in some areas. Have a flashlight ready, winds like these could easily knock tree limbs down, causing power outages.

Duke Energy is reporting over 1,900 customers are without power near Greenwood. Up north near Russiaville, over 1,500 are without power.

IPL is reporting nearly 4,000 customers are dealing with power outages in Indianapolis.

Areas of on and off light drizzle will remain around tonight, otherwise, most of the rain has moved on out of here. Not before laying down over an inch of rain across Central Indiana. Today marks the 3rd wettest New Year’s Eve on record!

Not only are we dealing with wind and rain, but temperatures are a talker today too. With Indianapolis topping out at 60°, today is now tied for the 5th warmest New Year’s Eve on record. Quite a difference from last year when the maximum temperature on New Year’s Eve was on 11°!

As winds shift late tonight out of the NW, we’ll have to factor in a wind chill. By the New Year at midnight, temperatures will likely be feeling a good 20° cooler than today’s high. That sets us up for a much chillier start to the New Year.

We’ll go from highs at 60° on December 31st to afternoon temperatures in the mid 30’s by January 1st. Areas of drizzle are possible as well. That combined with the large amount of rain we saw today, actually means we could see some travel concerns by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Damp roadways or any leftover ponding water, could create for some slick road conditions.