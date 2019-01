JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Eight fire departments battled a large two-structure fire in Seymour overnight.

Crews were first called to Crane Hill Machine & Fabrication, Inc. around 9 p.m. Monday. The metal fabrication firm is located on U.S. 50 midway between Seymour and Brownstown, Indiana in Jackson County.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.