Anderson man found shot to death inside vehicle on New Year's Day

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday morning.

The man was found shot to death in his vehicle near Ninth and Chestnut streets at around 8:30 a.m.

At this time, police have not released the man’s identify or information on a potential suspect.

They are asking anyone for information on this shooting to contact them at 765-548-6370.