Indianapolis woman likely shot during celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is hospitalized after likely getting hit during celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Every year, IMPD issues multiple warnings, urging people not to shoot their guns in the air at midnight, but that’s what most likely happened overnight when a bullet hit a woman on the city’s west side.

Tiara Spencer, 27, had plans to ring in the new year with her family at home. They were all sitting in her upstairs apartment in the 5700 block of Port Irving Drive when at least one bullet came through the window shortly after midnight.

Spencer was hit in the stomach. She was awake and breathing when medics transported her to Eskenazi Hospital.

Yesterday, police urged people not to shoot their guns in the air at midnight because celebratory gunfire can cause property damage, injuries, and even death.

“That’s criminal recklessness which is a level 6 felony and you could be facing some jail time or high fines if you’re caught and prosecuted,” said IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie.

Last year, IMPD took more than 100 calls from people who said they heard gunshots, and five homeowners reported damage.

Police are still trying to figure out where the bullet that hit Spencer came from.