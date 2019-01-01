Indy’s first baby of 2019 born at midnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The clock read 00:38 – just seconds after midnight – when Indy’s first baby of the new year entered the world.

Ayaansh was born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis weighing in at 9 pounds and 2 ounces. He’s 22 inches long. He’s the son of Ankita Kashikar and Mandar Bulakh of Greenwood.

The parents received a gift basket containing a variety of items for the newborn.

And less than a minute later, little Saavi was born at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis!

Saavi was officially born at 12:01 a.m. making her the first Community Health baby of 2019. She is the daughter of Ramandeep and Rokit Kumar.

She weighs 6 pounds and 3 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Indiana University Health North Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2019 – a baby boy – at 12:49 a.m. Virginia and Levi Flook of Noblesville met their first child, Cayden Ray Flook, after a quick delivery. Cayden weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Virginia and Levi first met when they were on the same third grade baseball team. They’re elated, and Virginia says she’s wanted to be a mom her entire life.