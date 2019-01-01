Multiple departments working large industrial fire in southern Indiana

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Firefighters from eight southern Indiana departments have their hands full with a large, two-structure industrial fire in Seymour.

The blaze erupted about 9 p.m. Monday at Crane Hill Machine & Fabrication, Inc. The metal fabrication firm is located on U.S. 50 midway between Seymour and Brownstown, Indiana in Jackson County.

Few details are available at this time including possible injuries and what started the fire.

All photos courtesy: Seymour Tribune