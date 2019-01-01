× Pastor’s wife found dead after hydroplaning off road NYE in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – After a search New Year’s Day, a pastor’s wife was found dead in Franklin County after reportedly hydroplaning off the road Monday night.

The woman’s body, later identified as Carol Jackson, was found in the area of Walnut Fork and Pipe Creek roads after over 100 community members were helping search for her.

Her vehicle was recovered at around 9 a.m. and divers recovered her body at around 3:30 p.m. downstream from the vehicle.

Her husband, Jerran Jackson, is the pastor of Clarksburg Christian Church. Flash floods were happening at the time of her disappearance.

Police took a call from Jerran at around 6:30 p.m. Monday saying Jackson’s car hydroplaned off the as she tried to drive on a slab of concrete near a creek. She was trapped in her car as it was rushed down stream.

A vigil is being held at Clarksburg Christian Church at 6 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.