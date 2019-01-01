× The new year opens colder but another warm-up coming!

Thicker clouds, patchy drizzle and cooler temperatures have moved in overnight, while the winds have finally slackened. Still breezy but no where near the gusts of last night! Heavy clouds will hold for most of the day and a few sprinkles will pass overhead, while temperatures hold steady this afternoon. No threat of icy roads through the day should make for great travel.

Colder air works in tonight and while our temperatures fall below 32°, some slick spots may develop overnight and into Wednesday morning. This will be limited in spots but something to watch. Otherwise, peeks of sun could be in the mix tomorrow afternoon, along with dry conditions.

Warming trend builds in this weekend, after a few showers on Friday evening…warmth will take hold for Saturday and Sunday!