× Travel concerns for morning commuters; warming up this week

Welcome to the New Year! We’re certainly cooler today but it could be worse. Think back to just one year ago. 2018 started out with frigid temperatures. Lows making it down to -1° and a high temperature of only 4°. While we may not have hit 60°, like we did on New Year’s Eve, when you put it into perspective, our high of 41° isn’t all that bad. It’s even still above average for this time of year. More unseasonable warmth is coming our way this week.

However, our main focus for tonight is the potential for a few slick spots to develop by the morning commute. A lot of people will be returning to work after an extended holiday vacation. All commuters should use a little extra caution in the morning. Patchy drizzle is possible overnight, plus, areas are still damp from the heavy rainfall we received yesterday. That combined with temperatures falling to and below freezing tonight, means some icy patches could develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Clouds stick around tomorrow and temperatures will remain near the average for this time of year. However, temperatures are on the rise this week and we have several days where we’ll be near or above 50°!

So, if you’re looking for more wintry weather, your eyes will have to shift to our southwest where Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are in places. That same system will move northeast and impact us by late week. However, no snow for us. We stay on the warm side, meaning just rain, and above average temperatures.