× Tyler Trent passes away at 20 following cancer battle

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent has reportedly died after his cancer battle at the age of 20.

The Purdue Cancer Center tweeted the news Tuesday night.

The Purdue alumni inspired millions around the world as his story reached so many people in 2018.

His legacy will live on forever.

He recently partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to create a cancer research endowment in his name. The fund will support the Precision Genomics program. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

Tyler received all of his treatment at Riley Hospital for Children and donated his tumor to the Wells Center for Pediatric Research.

You can donate to the endowment at Rileykids.org/tyler.

Purdue University established the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus who have encountered adversity in their pursuit of higher education.

Rest In Peace, Tyler.

It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK — Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019

.@theTylerTrent was among the biggest, strongest & wisest people you could ever meet. He reminded us what being good is all about. I’m convinced Tyler was touched by our Lord & guided home every step of the way. Janet & I send our love to the Trent family & remain here for them. — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 2, 2019