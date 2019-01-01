× Victim shot and wounded, possibly from errant New Year’s gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after being struck by at least one bullet fired through her apartment window in the 5700 block of Port Irving Dr. on the city’s west side. Police believe the stray bullet may have been the result of errant New Year’s gunfire.

The shooting incident happened shortly after midnight as the female victim was sitting in an upstairs apartment with her family. The victim was struck in the stomach and was awake and breathing when medics transported her to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say they do not have a suspect and are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the gunfire.