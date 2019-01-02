× Apps that help you reach those New Year’s resolutions

Will this be the year your New Year’s resolutions stick?

If you’re looking to increase the odds, there just might be an app for that.

PCMag has compiled a list of apps that can help you achieve the most popular resolutions, including losing weight, getting fit, quitting smoking, spending less, and finding a better job.

Without further ado, they include:

Being a better person

Grid Diary (iOS), a tool for journaling and reflecting on your day with prompts to focus on gratitude, family and friends

Journey, a similar alternative for Android users

Losing weight

MyFitnessPal (iOS or Android), a calorie tracker with a database of more than 6 million foods and UPC code-scanning abilities for foods that are not in the database

Getting in shape

Nike Training Club (iOS or Android), which offers free, video-guided workouts for all fitness levels, beginner to advanced

J&J Official 7 Minute Workout (iOS or Android), which offers shorter workouts for the time-starved that range from seven to 32 minutes in length

Quitting smoking

MyQuit Coach (iOS) creates a personalized plan to help you quit.

Stop Smoking is a similar tool for Android users.

Quit Smoking With Andrew Johnson (iOS or Android) offers meditation guided by a hypnotherapist.

Finding a better job

LinkedIn (iOS or Android) for managing how employers see you and connecting with hiring managers, former colleagues, and other professional contacts

Resume (iOS) or CV Owl (Android) for polishing up on paper

Glassdoor (iOS or Android) for reviews of workplaces from current or past employee, salary ranges and other insider information

Spending less

Mint (iOS or Android) for simple budgeting

Acorns (iOS or Android), which offers guidance on how much to save and places that money into stocks and bonds

Debt Free (iOS) or Debt Payoff Planner (Android) for reducing your financial burden

Head over to PCMag’s website for the full list.