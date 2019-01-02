One of the most common New Years resolutions for adults is to get in shape. Staying on track can be tricky, especially after January has come and gone. Rich Demuro looked at a new apps to find out how they promise to help motivate users to get moving.
Apps to help you stay motivated while working out
-
Consumers say scammers swiped money from their Cash App accounts
-
Indianapolis working on Food Compass app
-
‘There will be weekly challenges’: Young Noblesville app developers helping you go green
-
Franciscan streamlines emergency communication with new app
-
Simple tips to help you get out of debt
-
-
‘Fart on Demand’ is now a feature in Tesla vehicles
-
Tips to keep you safe for winter driving
-
2 IU scholars get $150K for Indiana history app, website
-
Indianapolis residents must bring dogs inside during extreme cold
-
Indianapolis company aims to help parents, trainers diagnose concussions in seconds
-
-
Facebook says 29 million accounts affected in data breach, gives users way to check
-
Dangerous apps: do you know the ones your child is using?
-
Hancock County makes major safety upgrade with new ‘panic button’ app for teachers